



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year’s four-day, Star-Spangled Weekend on the Waterfront is bringing tons of festivities to kick off the 4th of July celebrations. The event is running until July 1 and offers free concerts, movies and children’s activities.

Spruce Street Harbor Park is a great place to hang while food trucks and roller skating is also available at the Blue Cross RiverRink.

Here are some other activities to close out the weekend.

Sunday

Sunday’s with Popup Play, Spruce Street Harbor Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From building catapults and forts to special sea creatures, the interactive program celebrates the magic of play through art, music, and science.

Art Star Pop Up Market at Spruce Street Harbor Park, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pick up one-of-a-kind, handmade items from some local crafters.

Artist and Artisan Market at Cherry Street Pier, 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy more than a dozen artists and artisans selling everything including jewelry, fine art, clothing, wellness items, snacks and more.

Monday

The United States Army Field Band and Fireworks, The Grand Plaza at Penn’s Landing, concert at 8 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Come early and experience interactive activities with the U.S. Army prior to enjoying “Let Freedom Ring,” a patriotic concert.

Movie Monday, Cherry Street Pier, 8 p.m.

This week’s film is “Faces Places,” a French documentary by pioneering filmmaker Agnes Varda and international artist, JR.

For more information on the events, click here.