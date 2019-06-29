REEDERS, Pa. (AP) — State police in eastern Pennsylvania say troopers answering a call about a man who said he intended to kill himself shot and killed the man after he fired at them. Police in Monroe County say they were called to a Jackson Township home just after 10 a.m. Friday.
When they arrived, they found a man standing in the driveway with a handgun.
Suspect Shot And Killed Outside Linwood District Court After Wrestling Away Police Officer’s Gun, DA Says
Police say troopers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he fired in their direction, and a trooper returned fire, hitting him in the chest.
The man, identified as 69-year-old Larry Pettiford, was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, where he was pronounced dead.
State police and the county district attorney’s office are investigating.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)