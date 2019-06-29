Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning. Police say 13-year-old Kymirah Bennett was last seen on the 2300 block of South 25th Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Bennett is 5-foot-7 and approximately 125 pounds with a medium brown complexion with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a dark tank top, dark shorts and red Vans sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-3013.