By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hip-hop musician and actor Ice Cube’s professional 3-on-3 basketball league is taking over Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Sunday at 5 p.m. This is the second time the “Big 3” is coming to Philadelphia.

Sixers legend Julius Erving will make an appearance in the league’s return to the City of Brotherly Love.

Ice Cube established the league in 2017 by bringing together former NBA and international stars to create this ultimate 3-on-3 tournament.

Fans can expect to see former players like Nate Robinson, Jermaine O’Neal, Amar’e Stoudemire, Mike Bibby, Ricky Davis, Carlos Boozer, Josh Smith, Will Bynum, Rashard Lewis, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Larry Sanders, Mario Chalmers, Shannon Brown, Brandon Rush, Greg Oden, Chris “Birdman” Andersen, Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley, Glen “Big Baby” Davis and David Hawkins battle it out on the hardwood with Hall of Fame coaches.

Tickets are still available on the Liacouras Center website, for more information, click here.

