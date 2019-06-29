Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for four armed suspects that terrorized a family after storming into their West Philadelphia home. This happen Friday night on the 5800 block of Cedar Avenue.
According to police, a 55-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were home at the time with their three children when the suspects, armed with guns, forced their way into the home.
The children were unharmed, but the man and woman were treated at nearby hospital where they were for bruises.
During the invasion, the intruders were able to take a few thousand dollars and a wallet.
Philadelphia Police are investigation the incident.