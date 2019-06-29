Comments
LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Crews came to the rescue of an elderly driver after she crashed into a Montgomery County apartment building, officials say. The accident happened at Brittany Pointe Estates, located at 1001 Valley Forge Road, on Saturday afternoon.
The Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department was able to safely remove the driver from her car, which was left in a precarious position after the crash.
The woman was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but officials say she did not suffer any serious injuries.
It took crews three and a crane to remove the car from the apartment complex.
Inspectors were brought to the scene and confirmed that there was no structural damage to the building.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
