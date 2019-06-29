  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news


LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Crews came to the rescue of an elderly driver after she crashed into a Montgomery County apartment building, officials say. The accident happened at Brittany Pointe Estates, located at 1001 Valley Forge Road, on Saturday afternoon.

The Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department was able to safely remove the driver from her car, which was left in a precarious position after the crash.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but officials say she did not suffer any serious injuries.

(Credit: Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department)

It took crews three and a crane to remove the car from the apartment complex.

Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department

Inspectors were brought to the scene and confirmed that there was no structural damage to the building.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Comments
  1. Reggie Masten says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Lemme guess…accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s