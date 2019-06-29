Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A party turned into a crime scene when four women were stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia. The violence unfolded on the 2500 block of Dewey Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say a large fight broke out between two groups of women during a house party.
Four women, ranging from ages 18 to 40, were stabbed.
Two of the victims were taken into police custody, while two others were taken to the hospital.