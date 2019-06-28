



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A safety officer on a bike is being hailed a hero just days after she helped rescue occupants from a burning home in University City. It all happened Wednesday when smoke filled the air and Brianna Murray biked into action.

“I came outside and saw the smoke and all of a sudden it just caught on fire more,” witness Chris Johnson said.

Flames ripped through the top floor of a home on 36th and Wallace Streets Wednesday afternoon. As smoke rose into the sky, University City District Safety Ambassador Brianna Murray saw them and biked over.

“Big and they were black. There was just a lot going on at one time,” Murray said.

As smoke billowed out, she worked quickly to call it in with a Philadelphia Police officer and began knocking on doors to alert neighbors, including notifying one woman who had three children inside and getting them to safety.

“She was just scared. I told her to get on the sidewalk and at that point the fire engine pulled up as well,” Murray said.

Two days later, the charred remains of the building still give off a strong smell.

As Murray recounts her heroics, looking up at the abandoned home, she can’t help but think what if.

“Just be prepared for anything, you never know what could happen,” she said.

“We always hope things like these don’t happen, but we’re happy to have folks like her out when they do occur,” Director of Public Safety Alan Gerry said.

But to Murray, it’s just another day.

“It just kind of comes natural. Even if I wasn’t working, I would have done the same thing,” she said.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the fire. Murray’s bosses say she definitely has the inside track at employee of the month.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.