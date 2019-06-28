Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was another attempt on Friday afternoon by Hahnemann University Hospital’s nurses to keep the hospital from closing. Eyewitness News was in Rittenhouse Square where nurses and other advocates rallied outside the home of the hospital’s owner, Joel Freedman.
They want him to come to the table and find a way to save the historic institution.
Hahnemann says “continuing, unsustainable financial loses” make a shutdown unavoidable.