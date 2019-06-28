BREAKING:Constable Fatally Shoots Man Outside Linwood District Court After He Wrestled Away Police Officer's Gun, Sources Say
By CBS3 Staff
Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was another attempt on Friday afternoon by Hahnemann University Hospital’s nurses to keep the hospital from closing. Eyewitness News was in Rittenhouse Square where nurses and other advocates rallied outside the home of the hospital’s owner, Joel Freedman.

They want him to come to the table and find a way to save the historic institution.

credit: CBS3

Pennsylvania Orders Hahnemann University Hospital To ‘Cease And Desist’ Closure Plans

Hahnemann says “continuing, unsustainable financial loses” make a shutdown unavoidable.

