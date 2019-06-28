



LINWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — A constable shot and killed a man who wrestled away a police officer’s gun outside the Linwood District Court in Delaware County on Friday morning, sources tell CBS3. The shooting happened in the court’s parking lot on the 500 block of West Ridge Road around 10:40 a.m.

Sources tell CBS3 a man who had a hearing today was wrestling with a police officer and got a hold of the officer’s gun. Sources say the constable then shot the man.

The man died at the scene.

#BREAKING: Person shot outside Linwood District Court on the 500 block of West Ridge Road; medical examiner just arrived on scene@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rQ7Tn0i0nR — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) June 28, 2019

Witnesses say they heard two shots at the time of the incident.

Eyewitness Amanda Norton claims the man was restrained when the constable shot him.

“The officers, when they ran up to him, the white officer was closed-fist punching the black guy. They finally restrained him to the ground, tased him twice with the stun gun. They had him on his stomach side and they said that the gentleman tried to reach for the gun. I saw the whole thing. How could he reach for the gun when he’s restrained and he can’t move? He did not try to reach for the gun and the other sheriff shot him twice in the back. It’s wrong, black lives matter and what happened right now with these cops was uncalled for,” Norton said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.