By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, MORRISVILLE NEWS


MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Police say 17-year-old Nate Root, who has autism, went missing overnight in Morrisville, Bucks County.

He was last seen at his family’s home on Anderson Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Nate root - missing

He is 6’1” with a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing purple shorts and blue Nike sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at (215) 295-8111.

