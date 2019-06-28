By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Towamencin news


TOWAMENCIN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man is accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl. And police credit her 8-year-old brother with solving the crime.

Marquis Thomas was charged with the murder Friday, almost three years after Kailee Bunrout died at an apartment they shared with her mother and two siblings in Towamencin.

Credit: CBS3

Even though the girl had noticeable injuries, no charges were field because an autopsy came back inconclusive. But police reopened the investigation after the girl’s brother was taken to CHOP with similar injuries last year.

Employees File Lawsuit Against Philadelphia Energy Solutions For Closing Refinery Following Massive Fire

The boy told authorities that Thomas had “choked” him on multiple occasions. He also said that the night before Kailee’s death, he saw the girl walk into the bathroom with Thomas and that she was crying at the time.

Investigators say they determined Thomas physically abused them both.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s