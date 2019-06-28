TOWAMENCIN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County man is accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl. And police credit her 8-year-old brother with solving the crime.
Marquis Thomas was charged with the murder Friday, almost three years after Kailee Bunrout died at an apartment they shared with her mother and two siblings in Towamencin.
Even though the girl had noticeable injuries, no charges were field because an autopsy came back inconclusive. But police reopened the investigation after the girl’s brother was taken to CHOP with similar injuries last year.
The boy told authorities that Thomas had “choked” him on multiple occasions. He also said that the night before Kailee’s death, he saw the girl walk into the bathroom with Thomas and that she was crying at the time.
Investigators say they determined Thomas physically abused them both.