By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who vandalized the Holocaust Memorial in Center City on June 16. Officials say a man was caught on surveillance video walking east on Arch Street from 17th Street.

Once he was in front of the pillars of the Holocaust Memorial on the 1600 block of the Ben Franklin Parkway, he used an unknown object to carve “RBM” and two SS bolts into the pillars.

The suspect then walked north on 16th Street.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The suspect is described as a white man, middle-aged, wearing a gray shirt and shorts, blue sneakers and carrying a green bag.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

