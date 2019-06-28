By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot twice inside a tattoo shop. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at Poetic Tattoos, located at 2121 Orthodox St., in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on Friday.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand and one to his right arm.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, but a weapon was recovered.

Authorities remain on the scene actively investigating Philadelphia’s latest shooting.

