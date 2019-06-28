



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia street corner near SEPTA’s Market-Frankford line is once again the scene of gun violence. Police say a man was shot dead and another was wounded overnight. This is the second deadly shooting in less than a week at this intersection.

Over a dozen bullet casings littered the scene at 56th and Market Streets, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

“We need to be more and better in safety because this area, right now, is very dangerous,” store owner Asaduz Zaman said.

Zaman tells Eyewitness News he was inside his store when gunfire erupted right outside, but he thought it was fireworks since the 4th of July holiday is approaching. He was not injured.

Double shooting at 56th and Market streets in West Philly leaves one man dead and another man injured. This is now the second shooting at this location in less than a week. Live reports on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/DLTcR1xUgZ — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 28, 2019

When police arrived, they found two men shot. A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in the back and a 19-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in both feet.

Police say two men were seen running from the scene.

Philadelphia police hope surveillance video can provide more information.

“There are many businesses on every corner that have private surveillance cameras. We also have Philadelphia police real-time crime cameras about one block south of this location,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Homicide detectives are processing the scene. They’re going to knock on doors of these businesses, most of them are closed. Hopefully, these cameras recorded something that can help us with this double-shooting homicide investigation.”

This shooting comes just about a week after another shooting at this location. On Saturday, around 4 a.m. a 30-year-old man was shot once in the back and killed. Police say suspects were seen fleeing the scene after that shooting, but so far no arrests.

There is no word these two shootings are connected.

CBS3 Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.