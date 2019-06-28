BREAKING:Constable Fatally Shoots Man Outside Linwood District Court After He Wrestled Away Police Officer's Gun, Sources Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout that injured a man in the city’s Point Breeze section. It happened just after midnight Friday on the 1300 block of South Chadwick Street.

Investigators say at least 25 shots were fired. Some of those bullets hit several parked cars on the block.

The injured man is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s