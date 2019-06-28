Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout that injured a man in the city’s Point Breeze section. It happened just after midnight Friday on the 1300 block of South Chadwick Street.
Investigators say at least 25 shots were fired. Some of those bullets hit several parked cars on the block.
The injured man is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.
No arrests have been made.