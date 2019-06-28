Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The invasive spotted lanternfly found in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware is morphing and becoming more destructive. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture posted the photo below to their Facebook page on Friday morning.
The agency says that spotted lanternflies are beginning to turn red and are growing.
Officials believe spotted lanternflies arrived to Pennsylvania from Asia, likely on a boat through the port of Philadelphia around 2012.
They urge anyone who sees one to report it.