By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, South Philadelphia refinery explosion


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is more trouble for Philadelphia Energy Solutions after plant employees filed a class action lawsuit against the company. The company announced this week that it was closing the South Philadelphia refinery following the massive fire and explosion that happened last Friday.

The 1,000 employees who were terminated because of the closure alleged that PES did not provide them with a 60-day notice, which they say violates a federal workers act.

PES says the fire at the refinery complex has made it impossible for them to continue operations.

“We are grateful that the fire resulted in only a few minor injuries,” PES CEO Mark Smith said in a statement Wednesday. “I want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication and to thank the Philadelphia community for their support. We are committed to an orderly process to safely wind down our operations.”

Smith went on to say the company will position the refinery for a sale and restart.

