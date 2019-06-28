Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials say a home partially collapsed in the city’s Graduate Hospital section and will need to now be demolished. Officials with Licenses and Inspections say a side wall of a home collapsed on the 1700 block of Montrose Street and crushed a vehicle just after 1 p.m. Friday.
L&I officials say the home is “imminently dangerous” and will have to be demolished, which will likely begin on Saturday.
Officials say dozens of bricks from the home fell onto a nearby SUV.
No one was injured in the collapse.