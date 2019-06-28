  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FDA has released its third report into the potential connection between dog food and canine heart disease. There have been 16 different pet food brands that have been reported to the FDA between 10 and 67 times each including; Acana, Zignature, Taste of the Wild, 4Health, Earthborn Holistic, Blue Buffalo, Nature’s Domain, Fromm, Merrick, California Natural, Natural Balance, Orijen, Nature’s Variety, NutriSource, and Rachael Ray Nutrish.

Credit: FDA

Canine DCM is a disease of a dog’s heart muscle and can often result in congestive heart failure.

Many of the diets contained more than one protein source — chicken, lamb, and fish being the most common.

The FDA first notified the public about the possible link between DCM and certain pet foods last summer. Then followed up on their investigation in Feb. 2019.

The breeds that are usually affected by DCM are large and giant breed dogs, but many cases that have been reported to the FDA include smaller breeds as well.

The breeds most frequently reported are Golden Retrievers, mixed breeds, Labrador Retriever and Great Danes.

Credit: FDA

The FDA will continue to investigate and provide updates to the public as information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s