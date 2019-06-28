PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FDA has released its third report into the potential connection between dog food and canine heart disease. There have been 16 different pet food brands that have been reported to the FDA between 10 and 67 times each including; Acana, Zignature, Taste of the Wild, 4Health, Earthborn Holistic, Blue Buffalo, Nature’s Domain, Fromm, Merrick, California Natural, Natural Balance, Orijen, Nature’s Variety, NutriSource, and Rachael Ray Nutrish.
Canine DCM is a disease of a dog’s heart muscle and can often result in congestive heart failure.
Many of the diets contained more than one protein source — chicken, lamb, and fish being the most common.
The FDA first notified the public about the possible link between DCM and certain pet foods last summer. Then followed up on their investigation in Feb. 2019.
The breeds that are usually affected by DCM are large and giant breed dogs, but many cases that have been reported to the FDA include smaller breeds as well.
The breeds most frequently reported are Golden Retrievers, mixed breeds, Labrador Retriever and Great Danes.
The FDA will continue to investigate and provide updates to the public as information becomes available.