By Vittoria Woodill
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – There are many great restaurant spots in Collingswood if you’re looking for a night out. From seafood to American fare and many other options, dinner time in Collingswood is where you want to be and where you want to eat.

“Collingswood is the restaurant capital of the world these days,” one Collingswood man said. “I just made it up.”

(Credit: CBS3)

But it sure feels like it from highly acclaimed to the always popping, there are so many restaurants that stand out in town for serving the dishes that diners can’t wait to devour for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Porch And Proper Has Its Diners’ Taste Buds Singing, Their Forks Swinging In Collingswood

On any night of the week, the restaurant scene in Collingswood is ready for you.

Watch the video above for more on Collingswood’s restaurant scene.

