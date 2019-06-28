PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A man and a teenager have been arrested after police say they intentionally set fire to a popular playground in Pine Hill. Authorities say 21-year-old Christian Taunitas and a 16-year-old boy were apprehended Thursday and are facing arson and trespassing charges.
Police say the two suspects torched and destroyed the playground equipment at the Charles Bowen Recreational Complex and created dangerous conditions at the John H. Glenn Elementary School shorty after 2 a.m. last Saturday.
The fire caused about $75,000 worth of damage to the recreational complex, which was just 3 years old.
The teen suspect was charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson, criminal mischief, failure to control or report a dangerous fire and defiant trespassing related to the playground fire. He also was charged with criminal trespassing and creating a dangerous condition for the school fire.
Police did not release the teenager’s identity.
Suspect Shot And Killed Outside Linwood District Court After Wrestling Away Police Officer’s Gun, DA Says
Taunitas is charged with conspiracy to commit arson, failure to control or report a dangerous fire and defiant trespassing related to the playground fire. Additionally, Taunitas has been charged with criminal trespassing and creating a dangerous condition related to the elementary school fire.