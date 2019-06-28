



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Summer in Collingswood means music, dancing, driving and swimming. Here’s a rundown of upcoming events, as well as regular favorites.

Once a month, Mummers are bringing the strings to the Powell Lane Plaza. The South Philadelphia String Band kicked off the 2019 season. The Monthly Mummers Concert is on the fourth Wednesday of June, July and August at 7 p.m.

Right in the center of Collingswood is Knight Park, 70 acres with plenty of room to play.

“And it’s also nice scenery as well,” said Christopher Clark, who was visiting Knight Park with his children. “The whole park itself is beautiful.”

Every summer, the park becomes an evening hot spot, said Rob Lewandowski, a Borough of Collingswood commissioner.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday night, we have ‘Movies in the Park,'” Rob said. “Bring a blanket, bring a lawn chair, and just enjoy a wonderful evening.”

Knight Park also hosts live music on Wednesday nights starting in July.

Every third Thursday, traffic slows down for the free Thursday Cruise Night. Weather permitting, car collectors bring their best to park along Haddon Avenue, where they shine under the lights from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In August, keep your eyes peeled for the 14th season of the Crafts and Fine Art Festival. Judges choose the 150 artists who get to display and sell their work. The festival runs Saturday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 18.

Coming up, the community’s 4th of July House Decorating Contest. Mark Drummond has a head start. He won a prize last year and is going for two.

“Yes, we spray-painted the yard,” Mark said, “even though I’m crazy about my yard. Temporarily, it’s OK, since it’s the Fourth.”

Proud Neighbors of Collingswood has made this contest a tradition. Lois Stick is one of the organizers and loves going house to house every year.

“And they’re so creative. One home, they had their dog decorated,” Lois said.

For some people, nothing is bigger than Roberts Pool. A group of children gave us their opinions poolside:

“It’s fun.”

“It’s really fun!”

“I come almost every day!”

The pool is known for its Olympic-size oasis. Ron Wister, who works at the pool through the summer, said, “It’s a 50-meter pool. Usually they’re 25’s.” The pool includes a diving well. The swim lanes are reserved for adults in the early mornings. If swimming isn’t fun enough, Roberts Pool will host its third luau party July 7.

To find out more about upcoming Collingswood events, go to: http://www.collingswood.com/things_to_do/index.php.

Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival

http://www.collingswoodcraftsandfineartfestival.com/

Roberts Pool Luau

https://www.facebook.com/events/481377552631882/

Proud Neighbors of Collingswood’s Fourth of July House Decorating Contest

https://proudneighborsofcollingswood.org/