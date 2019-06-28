



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – While Collingswood has plenty of outdoor activities, there’s so much more to do in town. There is also a chance to put your creative skills to the test along Haddon Avenue in Collingswood.

You don’t have to look hard to find what inspires you in Collingswood as the flow of creativity runs all along Haddon Avenue. Give yourself the time and you can window shop experiences that you give you the permission to play.

At All Fired Up, clay figures and figurines get a dose of color and a memory.

“It’s a place to come with your friends, with your family, with your loved ones, create memories, you’re not just creating a bowl you’re creating a memory,” All Fired Up co-owner Kim Raiguel said.

At the Quilted Nest, you can find a tight-knit community nestled inside the old Collingswood movie theater creating.

“We may not have it all together, but together we have it all,” a Collingswood woman said.

Just next door at East Coast Calligraphy, you can make your mark in all kinds of ways.

“Calligraphy is the art of beautiful letters, it doesn’t have to be perfect, it’s about making them sing and putting your personality into it,” an employee said.

Watch the video above for more on Collingswood’s art scene.