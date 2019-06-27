COLLINGSWOOD, N.J.(CBS) – In a town that features a mean cuisine scene, Porch and Proper has its customers’ taste buds singing and their fork swinging, hitting high notes with diners of all ages. Porch and Proper oozes with playful sophistication and tastes with its contemporary and ever-changing menu.
Porch and Proper’s menu offers dishes that sing the praises of local purveyors and spotlight flavors from all over the world.
“We want the guest to feel really well taken care of,” executive chef Anthony Marini said. “It’s kind of like really good jazz. It just hits you in the right way.”
The restaurant is a BYOB located at 619 W. Collings Ave. in Collingswood. To see its menu, click here.
Watch the full Taste With Tori from Porch and Proper above. CBS3 SummerFest heads to Collingswood on Friday.