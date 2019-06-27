  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target is once again offering teachers a back-to-school discount this summer. Educators can receive a 15% discount on select school supplies, clothes, and other back-to-school essentials.

Teachers can register on the Target website to get the coupon or you can bring a valid school ID when checking out at a store.

The coupon is valid for a single-use from July 13-20.

The retail chain is also offering same-day delivery when you purchase your child’s school supply list through the Target app.

Click here to sign up for an educator’s discount.

