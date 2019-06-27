



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The hot and humid weather has been a bit subdued so far this season but is expected to rise this weekend. So far, we’ve only had two days where the temperature reached 90 degrees or more in Philadelphia. The first came on May 29 and the second came yesterday.

However, as we head into the weekend, we can expect some high heat and humidity to be the main topic of conversation when it comes to the forecast.

Temperatures will likely reach into the 90s once again this afternoon and while the humidity today is not expected to be too bad, it will get worse over Saturday and Sunday.

We can expect dew points to rise into the 60s on Friday and the weekend most likely, which will place us firmly in the humid to oppressively humid category on the comfort index.

If you compare the 90s and high humidity to just a week ago, it is quite the difference.

Last Friday, we topped out at a more than a reasonable 81 degrees with humidity that was almost nonexistent.

A couple of spotty thunderstorms could develop over the next couple of days as well due to the higher heat and humidity but they will do little to truly help cool us off.

Something to remember during the first stretch of hat weather is that you always need to stay as cool as possible. Be sure to drink plenty of water and make sure you are taking care of any elderly neighbors you may have and are keeping a close eye on pets as well.