



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect accused of stealing an SUV and striking a United States Postal Service worker in Southwest Philadelphia has been identified. Police say 22-year-old Nasir Mitchell, of the 2000 block of South 56th Street, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid prosecution and other related charges.

Police say the 46-year-old postal worker was in the back of his truck sorting mail on 50th Street and Woodland Avenue when Mitchell, who was driving a stolen Toyota SUV, slammed into him. His postal truck, in turn, hit a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Paramedics rushed the postal worker to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with fractures to his right leg. He was in critical but stable condition.

A man and woman, both 21, were inside the Hyundai when it was hit. Investigators say one of them jumped out and ran after Mitchell until police arrived and arrested him.

The aftermath stemmed from an investigation into an illegally parked car on the 4800 block of Pine Street. As police discovered the Toyota SUV was stolen, the suspect jumped in the vehicle, sped off, ran a red light and crashed, according to authorities.

The man and woman who were in the Hyundai are in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian with lower back injuries.