Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s attempt to crack down on plastic bags could be stopped before it even gets off the ground. State lawmakers are working on a bill to temporarily block any bans or taxes on bags.
They want to study the economic and environmental impact of those bans before any can be passed.
Philadelphia City Councilman Introduces Bill To Ban Almost All Single-Use Plastic Bags In City
Just last week, a city councilman introduced a bill that would ban most single-use plastic bags. It would also charge people 15 cents to buy reusable bags.