



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors are upset after a mural honoring a fallen Philadelphia police officer was vandalized on Thursday. The mural was dedicated to Sgt. Robert Wilson in 2017.

Wilson was killed in the line of duty when he walked in on an attempted robbery at a North Philadelphia GameStop in 2015. Wilson went to the store to buy a gift for his son’s birthday.

Denise Hooks, the owner of the Strawberry Mansion building where the mural is painted, is speaking out.

“I don’t know if this is a racial slur against the police, or if it’s a slur because they want this neighborhood back, but there’s something going on around here,” Hooks said. “It’s terrible because I feel like his mother got to see this, his son got to see this, his sister has to see this and they already buried their son, their father, their brother. We loved Officer Wilson, he was a hero.”

If you know anything about this graffiti, call police.