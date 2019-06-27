Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a police car in Frankford on Thursday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Ruan and Leiper Streets where police say a 42-year-old man stepped off the back of his truck and into the path of the police vehicle around 7:45 a.m.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
The police officers were not injured but the hood and windshield of the vehicle were damaged.
No further information is available at this time.
