  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Frankford News, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after being struck by a police car in Frankford on Thursday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Ruan and Leiper Streets where police say a 42-year-old man stepped off the back of his truck and into the path of the police vehicle around 7:45 a.m.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

73-Year-Old Woman Fighting For Her Life After Hit-And-Run On Roosevelt Boulevard

The police officers were not injured but the hood and windshield of the vehicle were damaged.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s