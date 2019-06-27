  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A judge on Thursday granted a family’s request to have the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office examine the case of a driver who struck and killed a young bicyclist in South Philadelphia. The accident happened at 10th and Shunk Streets in May 2018. Eleven-year-old Julian Angelucci was the victim.

The District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge the driver, saying that it was an accident and not a crime.

Angelucci’s family disagreed.

On Thursday, a judge granted the family’s request to have the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office examine the case.

“I’m not confident at all. I don’t believe it’s going to go well since all of the things the DA’s office has done or not done intentionally,” Daniel Angelucci, Julian’s grandfather, said.

In December, Angelucci’s family filed a private criminal complaint against the driver.

