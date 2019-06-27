



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals will be joined by elected officials outside City Hall on Thursday to call on the state to save Hahnemann University Hospital. The rally will begin at 12 p.m.

The union says the closure would create a public health emergency because no area hospitals’ emergency department can properly treat the 40,000 patients Hahnemann sees annually.

The hospital that employees 2,500 workers will close on or around Sept. 6 due to continuing and unsustainable financial losses, the hospital announced on Wednesday.

“Our goal in acquiring the hospitals was to help them both flourish and provide world-class care,” said Joel Freedman, founder and president of PAHS. “We relentlessly pursued numerous strategic options to keep Hahnemann in operation, and have been uncompromising in our commitment to our staff, patients, and community. We are saddened our efforts have not been successful, and we are faced with the heartbreaking reality that Hahnemann cannot continue to lose millions of dollars each month and remain in business.”

State lawmakers are calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to step in to keep the hospital operating.

In a letter to Wolf, they said the impending closure is a “bona fide public health emergency.” That’s because the hospital is a Level 1 trauma center.

Wolf responded, saying, “Another payment model was offered along with a requirement for the hospital to undergo a performance audit, which would identify any financial concerns and ways to improve performance and make the hospital financially sustainable. To date, Hahnemann has not responded to that offer.”

The union, which represents 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann, immediately expressed support for the Philadelphia Legislative Delegation’s proposal that Wolf and the Department of Health intervene immediately. The union also wants Philadelphia City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney to make sure the historic property will remain a hospital rather than being used as real estate.

The union says these steps can help bring all stakeholders together and facilitate a sale to Drexel University or another “responsible” buyer.

The president of Hahnemann’s parent company says the hospital loses millions of $ a month. But he never responded after help was offered by PA Governor @GovernorTomWolf’s office or @PhillyMayor’s office or @Drexel after each requested to see the hospital’s financial documents https://t.co/9mj6pHuBFG — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 26, 2019

“Hahnemann is a safety-net hospital that for decades has provided care to and under-served community,” said PASNAP President Maureen May. “We cannot allow predatory, for-profit companies to plunder such a valuable public good. It is incumbent upon the State and City to step in a guarantee that the poor and working people who depend upon this hospital continue to receive the care that they need.”

Freedman said St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, which his company also owns, will remain open.