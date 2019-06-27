  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, and the Free Library of Philadelphia and Drexel Medicine have teamed up to offer free HIV testing at several locations across the city on Thursday.

Attendees will be able to get free and confidential HIV testing at 10 locations.

Click here to learn more about HIV.

The following Free Library of Philadelphia locations will be participating:

Charles L. Durham Library

3320 Haverford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19104

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19124

12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Greater Olney Library

5501 N. 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19120

12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Kingsessing Library

1201 S. 51st Street

Philadelphia, PA 19143

2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

 

Queen Memorial Library

1201 S. 23rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19146

2:00  6:00 p.m.

 

Wadsworth Library

1500 Wadsworth Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19150

12:00-4:00 p.m.

Walnut Street West Library

201 S. 40th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

2:00 -5:00 p.m.

West Oak Lane Library

2000 E. Washington Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19138

12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Whitman Library

200 Snyder Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Widener Library

2808 W. Lehigh Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19132

10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

