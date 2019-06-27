PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, and the Free Library of Philadelphia and Drexel Medicine have teamed up to offer free HIV testing at several locations across the city on Thursday.
Attendees will be able to get free and confidential HIV testing at 10 locations.
The following Free Library of Philadelphia locations will be participating:
Charles L. Durham Library
3320 Haverford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Greater Olney Library
5501 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19120
12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Kingsessing Library
1201 S. 51st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
2:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Queen Memorial Library
1201 S. 23rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
2:00 6:00 p.m.
Wadsworth Library
1500 Wadsworth Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19150
12:00-4:00 p.m.
Walnut Street West Library
201 S. 40th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2:00 -5:00 p.m.
West Oak Lane Library
2000 E. Washington Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19138
12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Whitman Library
200 Snyder Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 W. Lehigh Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.