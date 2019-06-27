PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fisher-Price is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory sold with Ultra-Lite Day and Night Play Yards after infant fatalities were reported with other inclined sleep products. Fisher-Price says no injuries have been reported with its inclined sleeper accessory.
The recall involves those with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. They were sold nationwide from October 2014 through June 2019.
“Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag,” Fisher-Price said in a statement.
Infant fatalities have been reported with other inclined sleep products after they rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.
About 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories are affected by the recall.
