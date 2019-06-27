EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men after a FedEx driver was robbed while delivering a package in Evesham Township. Officers responded to Morgan Court for a reported robbery on Thursday morning around 10:22 a.m.
An investigation found that two men approached a female FedEx driver as she was walking a package to the front door of a home on Morgan Court.
The men began asking questions about taking the package and the woman explained she needed to see identification and get a signature.
Police say one of the men “physically wrestled” the package from her hands and the two men fled the area in a black-colored vehicle with tinted windows.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.