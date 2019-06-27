BREAKING:Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Montgomery County shopping center, officials say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news


CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a Montgomery County shopping center. The fire broke out at about 8:15 p.m. inside a beauty salon at the shopping center located on the 1900 block of Cheltenham Avenue on Thursday.

Authorities say the shopping center has been evacuated as crews fight the fire.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

(Credit: CBS3)

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Crews remain on the scene battling the fire.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s