Comments
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a Montgomery County shopping center. The fire broke out at about 8:15 p.m. inside a beauty salon at the shopping center located on the 1900 block of Cheltenham Avenue on Thursday.
Authorities say the shopping center has been evacuated as crews fight the fire.
At this time no injuries have been reported.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
Crews remain on the scene battling the fire.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.