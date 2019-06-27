



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Prosecutors in Bucks and Lehigh Counties announced Thursday more charges against a former high school teacher and girls soccer coach who is accused of sexually abusing students for years. Bucks County District Attorney said 39-year-old Christian Willman “essentially created an assembly line for his twisted, sexual perversion” at two schools.

Prosecutors says there are now six victims total and that there may be more victims.

“You may not consider yourself to be a victim, in the traditional sense of the word, but let us be the judge of whether or not you were one of his victims.” said Weintraub. “You are not alone, and you should not feel embarrassed to come forward and stand up for yourself.”

Court documents revealed that between the years of 2013 and 2018, while he was a girls soccer coach and teacher at Palisades High School, he allegedly held sexual text conversations with one female student and allegedly sexually assaulted another.

Four Lehigh County students from the Parkland School District also came forward with their own stories about Willman and the alleged sexual abuse. From 2001 to 2011, Willman was a technology education teacher at Parkland High School.

Willman remains in jail on $1 million bond.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.