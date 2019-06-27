PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver who hit a 73-year-old woman on Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday night and did not stop. It happened just before 10:45 p.m. near Cottman Avenue in the outer southbound lanes.

The woman’s handbag, a bag of groceries and a pair of shoes remained in the roadway after she was hit.

HIT AND RUN: A 73y/o woman is critical after she was hit by a car while walking in the left outer SB lane of Roosevelt Blvd near Cottman Ave around 10:45 Wed pm. @PhillyPolice are looking for a dark-colored car with a missing driver’s side sideview mirror. @CBSPhilly #Rhawnhurst pic.twitter.com/yWcbpBjhG2 — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 27, 2019

“She was hit with such force, not only did it knock her out of her shoes, but her body was launched over a four-foot high fence that separates the two southbound lanes,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small added it’s unclear why the woman was walking next to the median on the busy road, considered the most dangerous in the area, in the dark.

“We don’t know if she was disoriented,“ he said.

Paramedics rushed the unconscious woman to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with severe head trauma and a broken leg.

Based on witness accounts and evidence recovered at the scene, police describe the car that hit her as dark-colored with a missing driver’s side sideview mirror.

As the woman fights for her life, Small has a message for whoever was behind the wheel.

“It may have been just an accident, but if the person who struck her is aware of what happened, sees it on the news, they should contact the Philadelphia Police Department, just contact 911,” he said. “Turn yourself in, it’s the best thing to do.”

Investigators are hoping private surveillance cameras on businesses along the Boulevard can help identify the car involved.