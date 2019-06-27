



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the driver who hit a 69-year-old woman on Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday night and did not stop. It happened just before 10:45 p.m. near Cottman Avenue in the outer southbound lanes.

On Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as Alberine Bowen and now they hope the next to be identified is the person who hit her.

The woman’s handbag, a bag of groceries and a pair of shoes remained in the roadway after she was hit.

“She was hit with such force, not only did it knock her out of her shoes, but her body was launched over a four-foot high fence that separates the two southbound lanes,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small added it’s unclear why Bowen was walking next to the median on the busy road, considered the most dangerous in the area, in the dark.

“We don’t know if she was disoriented,“ he said.

Fortunately, other drivers stopped to help.

“We received 911 calls. About three to four 911 calls,” Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Paramedics rushed the unconscious Bowen to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with severe head trauma and a broken leg. She is currently in critical condition.

Based on witness accounts and evidence recovered at the scene, police describe the car that hit her as dark-colored with a missing driver’s side sideview mirror.

As Bowen fights for her life, Small has a message for whoever was behind the wheel.

“It’s always better to contact us before we contact you,” Overwise said.

Police say the driver should know that they hit somebody.

“There should be damage to the car, including windshield and hood,” Overwise said.

Investigators are hoping private surveillance cameras on businesses along the Boulevard can help identify the car involved.

