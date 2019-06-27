



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made unannounced visits to so-called “nuisance shops” along South Street after a rash of complaints over noise and violence. Philadelphia officials stopped by nine businesses along South Street and five of them were shut down, something nearby residents were happy to see.

“South Street is probably the one street in all of Philadelphia where anybody from any neighborhood could come and coexist,” one man said.

South Street is a staple of South Philadelphia and it’s a place people can come to have a good time. But when visitors have too much of a good time, city officials step in.

“We’re checking some of the businesses that we’ve gotten complaints from some of the neighborhoods. Especially in reference to some of the recent events in South Street,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna said.

Disorderly crowds, a shooting and complaints about violence led police to conduct surprise compliance checks.

Police started at Lorenzo’s. The pizza shop was not shut down but other businesses weren’t as fortunate.

Just down the street, Mirage was closed due to health concerns.

“They kind of hang around the stoop and down the street. As I walked down the street with my dog, they would assault me,” one man said.

Until Mirage is in compliance, its doors will remain closed. His And Hers Restaurant & Bar also received a visit from Philadelphia officials, something that did not surprise one nearby resident who filed one of the many complaints against the establishment.

“South Street is always going to be about entertainment, it should be funky, it should be different but the reality is there also needs to be respect for people who live in the area,” one neighbor said.

With the pop-up compliance checks, residents may soon see some change.

“The message to the community is we’re here to protect you in every way we can,” Bologna said.

Eyewitness News is told Fat Tuesday voluntarily shut down due to health concerns.