ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have charged 22 people accused of running a drug-trafficking ring in Atlantic City. The group is accused of distributing heroin across New Jersey, resulting in at least 48 deaths and 84 non-fatal overdoses in the last two years, according to the New Jersey State Police Office of Drug Monitoring and Analysis.

Investigators say the ring’s leader, Khalif Toombs, used several stash houses throughout Atlantic City and numerous drug couriers to re-distribute heroin he was purchasing in Paterson, New Jersey.

The group is accused of selling multiple “stamps,” or brands, of heroin, labeled “AK-47,” “Apple,” “Fortnite,” “Rolex,” “Frank Lucas,” “Bentley,” “Pandora,” and “9 ½.”

“The defendants charged today have been flooding the streets of Atlantic City and surrounding towns with heroin, often with tragic results,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. “Numerous deaths and overdoses have been linked to the ‘brands’ pushed by these drug traffickers. With our law enforcement partners, we are working to get these drugs, and the organizations that distribute them, off the streets of Atlantic City.”

Authorities arrested 19 people on Thursday, one defendant was in custody on previous state charges, and two others are not yet in custody.

All 22 suspects have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.

They face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.