By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Caln Township news, Local, Local TV


CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Two firefighters and a civilian are being checked out at a hospital after a house fire in Caln Township, Chester County. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Hazelwood Avenue and Embreeville Road.

Photo courtesy: Nozzle Nut Photography

The fire went to three-alarms when firefighters had trouble getting enough water to the scene.

Photo courtesy: Nozzle Nut Photography

It took almost two hours for firefighters to place the fire under control.

Photo courtesy: Nozzle Nut Photography

So far, there’s no word on the cause.

