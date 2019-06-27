Comments
CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Two firefighters and a civilian are being checked out at a hospital after a house fire in Caln Township, Chester County. The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Hazelwood Avenue and Embreeville Road.
The fire went to three-alarms when firefighters had trouble getting enough water to the scene.
It took almost two hours for firefighters to place the fire under control.
So far, there’s no word on the cause.