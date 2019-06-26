Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans are hopping on the bamboo bandwagon. Earlier this week, Phillies infielder Brad Miller placed a small bamboo plant in his locker and hours later, the team snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Fans are now scooping up the plants hoping to keep the luck alive.
CBS3 spoke to a shop owner in Chinatown and she explained why bamboo is considered to be so lucky in Chinese culture.
“This kind of bamboo, when you see the green it makes you happy and when you feel happy, it brings you good luck. That’s why we call it lucky bamboo,” store owner Weiman Ip said.
The Phillies take on the Mets Wednesday night and are hoping the luck of the bamboo extends their winning streak to three games.