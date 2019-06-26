Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in a property explosion in Olney. Police say the suspect pulled into a rear driveway on the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue and threw an unknown object at the rear of the property on June 19 around 7:45 p.m.
Shortly after, the offender drove off and the object exploded.
The suspect was driving an orange Ford Fusion SE.
If you have any information about this suspect, contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.