BREAKING:Hahnemann University Hospital To Close In September Due To Continuing Financial Losses
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in a property explosion in Olney. Police say the suspect pulled into a rear driveway on the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue and threw an unknown object at the rear of the property on June 19 around 7:45 p.m.

Shortly after, the offender drove off and the object exploded.

The suspect was driving an orange Ford Fusion SE.

Credit: CBS3

If you have any information about this suspect, contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s