WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman who works for a substance abuse treatment company smuggled in drugs to an inmate at a New Jersey prison. Burlington County prosecutors say 50-year-old Camey Springer, of Morrisville, is charged with possessing and distributing drugs, along with providing an inmate with contraband.
It wasn’t known Wednesday if she’s retained an attorney.
Springer is an assistant director for the Gateway Foundation, which provides substance abuse treatment to inmates at the Mid-State prison in Wrightstown. The charges against her stem from a probe that began after an inmate there was found with synthetic marijuana and drugs to treat opioid addiction.
Authorities say the substance abuse counselor also supplied drugs to the same inmate while he was housed at Southern State prison in Delmont.
