GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — New leadership is hoping to turn things around at the Glen Mills School. It’s been about three months since the last student left campus.
Not long after, the reform school lost all of its licenses.
Dr. Christopher Spriggs is the new acting executive director. He says the first step is getting the school’s licenses back from the state.
“We’re gonna put some controls in place, we’re gonna take action, we’re gonna listen to recommendations. We recognize we’re under the microscope,” Spriggs said. “But we’re willing to make any changes we need to so people have the confidence to send us students again.”
Students were pulled from the Glen Mills School earlier this year after reports revealed accounts of abuse and employee cover-ups.