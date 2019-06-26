BREAKING:Authorities Investigating Possible Hazmat Situation At Chester Apartment Complex
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection showed off yet another one of its seizures. This time they were tires imported from China. A total of 3,942 tires were seized in Philadelphia earlier in June.

The tires, which have been valued at nearly $140,000, violated federal motor vehicle safety standards and regulations.

credit: Customs and Boarder Protection

Nearly 20 Tons, $1.3 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Port Bust, Officials Say

“Customs and Border Protection places a priority on working with our safety partners, such as the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, to intercept commercial goods that pose potentially significant health and safety threats to American consumers,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore. “Customs and Boarder Protection officers and trade specialists remain vigilant and are committed to reinforcing our nation’s physical, health and economic security through a robust enforcement posture at our international Ports of Entry.”

The tires have been described as trailer or mobile home tires. They were headed to a business in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s