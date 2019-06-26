PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection showed off yet another one of its seizures. This time they were tires imported from China. A total of 3,942 tires were seized in Philadelphia earlier in June.
The tires, which have been valued at nearly $140,000, violated federal motor vehicle safety standards and regulations.
“Customs and Border Protection places a priority on working with our safety partners, such as the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, to intercept commercial goods that pose potentially significant health and safety threats to American consumers,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore. “Customs and Boarder Protection officers and trade specialists remain vigilant and are committed to reinforcing our nation’s physical, health and economic security through a robust enforcement posture at our international Ports of Entry.”
The tires have been described as trailer or mobile home tires. They were headed to a business in Butler, Pennsylvania.