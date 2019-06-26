BREAKING:Hahnemann University Hospital To Close In September Due To Continuing Financial Losses
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) – A man and a woman stand accused of burglarizing more than 40 concession stands at recreation fields across New Jersey. Bergen County prosecutors say 31-year-old Michael Kaloudis, of Stanhope, and 34-year-old Angela Lopez, of Middlesex, were both arrested Monday in Wayne. They each face 11 counts of burglary and one theft count.

Law enforcement agencies from several counties in the state had been sharing information on the burglaries, which started in late April. The most recent burglary occurred Thursday at Overpeck Park in Bergen County.

Authorities say the burglars usually forced in doors or windows at the stands during the overnight or early morning hours and stole cash, food and beverages, along with concession stand appliances and tools.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if either Kaloudis or Lopez have retained attorneys.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

