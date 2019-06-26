PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals is calling for state and city officials to save Hahnemann University Hospital after it was announced the hospital will be closing. The union, which represents 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann, immediately expressed support for the Philadelphia Legislative Delegation’s proposal that Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Health intervene immediately.

The union also wants City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney to make sure the historic property will remain a hospital rather than being used as real estate.

PASNAP says these steps can help bring all stakeholders together and facilitate a sale to Drexel University or another “responsible” buyer.

“Hahnemann is a safety-net hospital that for decades has provided care to and under-served community,” said PASNAP President Maureen May. “We cannot allow predatory, for-profit companies to plunder such a valuable public good. It is incumbent upon the State and City to step in a guarantee that the poor and working people who depend upon this hospital continue to receive the care that they need.”

The union is also requesting that Joel Freedman, the head of American Academic Health System which has owned Hahnemann since 2018, show how he has spent public health care money, including his own executive compensation and any real estate transactions between entities he controls.

PASNAP says closing the hospital would place more stress on other area hospitals that serve a similar patient population. Area hospitals already have emergency room wait times that exceed the national average.

“These institutions cannot serve the 40,000 ER patients Hahnemann sees annually without compromising the quality of care they are able to provide,” the union said in a statement. “Such an event would represent a true public health emergency.”

AAHA is an affiliate of Paladin Healthcare Management. The company acquired Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children less than two years ago.

Paladin is a for-profit hospital company founded by former investment banking executive Joel Freedman.

The company has also purchased hospitals serving low-income communities in Washington, D.C. and southern California.

Health care professionals question whether the financial interests of investors like Paladin align with the needs of patients and the employees who care for them.

There is no hospital financial transparency laws in Pennsylvania like the laws in neighboring New Jersey.

“Joel Freedman’s company has run this hospital with only profit in mind. He is creating a public health crisis,” PASNAP Executive Director Lisa Leshinski said. “State and city officials need to intervene to prevent a true public health emergency while all stakeholders come together to arrives at a long-term solution.”

Hahnemann employees 3,000 workers.